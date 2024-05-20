Truist Financial Corp Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,783 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.37% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1,754.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 66,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 45,674 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 297,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 170,740 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,046,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CTA stock opened at $27.90 on Monday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

