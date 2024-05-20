HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alimera Sciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALIM. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.62. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $167.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.49%. The business had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alimera Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $7,355,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 61.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 396,506 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the third quarter worth about $1,840,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $915,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

