Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $99.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.96.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $88.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $224.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average is $75.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.4% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 46.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

