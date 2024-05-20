New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATAT shares. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Atour Lifestyle from $25.00 to $23.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Atour Lifestyle Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Atour Lifestyle stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $212.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

