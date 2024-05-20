Analysts Set T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target at $186.33

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS
Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $218,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.3 %
T-Mobile US stock opened at $164.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.57.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
T-Mobile US Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.
About T-Mobile US
T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than T-Mobile US
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.