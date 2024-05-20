HC Wainwright Trims Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Target Price to $11.00

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush raised their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX opened at $4.87 on Thursday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Black Diamond Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDTX. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 197,895 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Newtyn Management LLC raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

