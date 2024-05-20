Pyxis Oncology’s (PYXS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $244.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54. Pyxis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $7,082,000. StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $7,643,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,401,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 94,740 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 39.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

