DA Davidson Boosts Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Price Target to $110.00

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

Arcosa Price Performance

Arcosa stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.93. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $61.98 and a 12-month high of $89.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $973,858.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,530.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Articles

