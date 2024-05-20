HC Wainwright Increases ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) Price Target to $13.00

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ReWalk Robotics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

ReWalk Robotics Price Performance

Shares of LFWD opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.06. ReWalk Robotics has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 134.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

About ReWalk Robotics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. ( NASDAQ:LFWD Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 157,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned 1.85% of ReWalk Robotics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

