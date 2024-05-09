Summit Trail Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $89,003,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,062,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 250,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after buying an additional 81,729 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,913,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 381,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,501,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IYF opened at $94.06 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $95.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.27.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

