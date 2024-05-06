Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 210,327 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter worth about $77,000. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 13,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 81.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:EBR opened at $7.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

