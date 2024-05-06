Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.09% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRSP. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,992 shares of company stock worth $6,132,335. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $55.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.80. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

