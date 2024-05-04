Reviewing Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ)

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ – Get Free Report) and Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericel has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Vericel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences $1.64 million N/A -$33.20 million N/A N/A Vericel $197.52 million 11.72 -$3.18 million ($0.09) -531.39

Analyst Ratings

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than Genocea Biosciences.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Genocea Biosciences and Vericel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Vericel 0 0 6 0 3.00

Vericel has a consensus price target of $46.40, indicating a potential downside of 2.99%.

Profitability

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Vericel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Vericel -1.61% -1.55% -1.02%

Summary

Genocea Biosciences beats Vericel on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor. Its products include GEN-011, an adoptive T cell therapy, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; and GEN-009, a neoantigen vaccine candidate, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials that delivers adjuvanted synthetic long peptides spanning ATLAS-identified anti-tumor neoantigens. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. On July 5, 2022, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 11, 2023.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

