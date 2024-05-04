James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) & The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) Head-To-Head Survey

The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG – Get Free Report) and James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Seibels Bruce Group and James River Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A James River Group $812.01 million 0.41 -$107.68 million ($2.26) -3.90

The Seibels Bruce Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than James River Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

95.2% of James River Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.4% of The Seibels Bruce Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of James River Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

The Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 3.79, suggesting that its stock price is 279% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, James River Group has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for The Seibels Bruce Group and James River Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 N/A James River Group 1 2 3 0 2.33

James River Group has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 39.83%. Given James River Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe James River Group is more favorable than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Seibels Bruce Group and James River Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A James River Group -10.80% 13.75% 1.49%

Summary

James River Group beats The Seibels Bruce Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Seibels Bruce Group

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands. This segment distributes its insurance policies primarily through wholesale insurance brokers. The Specialty Admitted Insurance segment provides insurance for fronting, program administrators, managing general agents, and independent retail agents. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

