Simplex Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 59,470 Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 59,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

Separately, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

GUSH stock opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $541.02 million, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average is $35.04.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GUSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.