LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LYB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an underperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $101.70 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.80 and a 1 year high of $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.95 and its 200-day moving average is $96.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,153,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 13,053 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.