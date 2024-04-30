Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $375,000 Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $142.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.01.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.31%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

