BILL (NYSE:BILL) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.57.

BILL Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BILL stock opened at $63.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.36, a P/E/G ratio of 84.04 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.79. BILL has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.62 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BILL will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

