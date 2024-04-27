Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $924,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 308.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 26,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $60.77 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $39.27 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.88.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

