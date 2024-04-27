Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan H. Schumacher purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,200.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $70.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.67). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on HCC shares. Citigroup upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

