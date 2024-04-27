Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 531 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,141,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 67,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 32,026 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $105.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.17 and its 200-day moving average is $103.84. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.77 and a fifty-two week high of $118.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.44 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

In related news, Director Leon J. Olivier sold 900 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $90,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

