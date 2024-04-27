PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ADOOY opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $10.47.

About PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, and mining and transportation support services.

