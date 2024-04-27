2,530 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Bought by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,774 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,650,000 after purchasing an additional 850,294 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 138.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,121,000 after purchasing an additional 747,666 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Aptiv by 10.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,790,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $668,843,000 after purchasing an additional 656,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $52,529,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.93.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $71.22 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average of $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.90.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

