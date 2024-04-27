RWA Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 7,995.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at $22,785,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays cut Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Exelixis Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $24.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $479.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.23 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

