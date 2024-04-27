4,267 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Purchased by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 348,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 73,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 634.1% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $54.92 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

