OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $261,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $670.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total transaction of $4,816,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 921,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,917,165.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $30,357,479. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $660.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $683.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $607.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.19 and a 12-month high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.08%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

