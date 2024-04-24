Xponance Inc. Has $1.77 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Price Performance

CarMax stock opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMX. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMX

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.