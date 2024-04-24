Cwm LLC Trims Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of SEI Investments worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 67.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5,302.5% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $72.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $10,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,884,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,852,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $10,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,884,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,852,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,481,612 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also

