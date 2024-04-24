Signaturefd LLC Sells 92 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $325.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.86.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

