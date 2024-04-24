CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $87.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $98.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.18.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.