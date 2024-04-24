Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $11,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. CWM LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 9.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 10.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 132.2% in the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

SBAC opened at $198.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $263.08.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. SBA Communications’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.03%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

