International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 61.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 20.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 421.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.7% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 35,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $310,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IP. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

IP opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.84.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

