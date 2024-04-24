Cwm LLC Purchases 123,314 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 1,287.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,314 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 1.63% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 60.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 74,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVRE opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $413.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.96. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.60.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

