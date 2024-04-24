Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,773 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.06% of Carnival Co. & worth $12,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 117.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,498,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,081 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,589.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,789,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,434 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.8% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,241.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 847,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 784,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 740,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,782,000 after acquiring an additional 413,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.47.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 2.54. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

