Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BXP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Boston Properties Stock Up 2.6 %

BXP stock opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 323.97%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

