Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 36,410 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.43% of Allison Transmission worth $22,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 222.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ALSN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ALSN opened at $73.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.68. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $83.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,855,053.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Further Reading

