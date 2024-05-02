United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $13,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $22,034,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on X shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

United States Steel Price Performance

United States Steel stock opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.06. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

