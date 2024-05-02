Retirement Systems of Alabama Makes New $13.27 Million Investment in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 398,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Equitable by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Equitable by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $39.08.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,367.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,367.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $247,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,631.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,907 shares of company stock valued at $6,395,849. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

See Also

