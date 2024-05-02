Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Genpact were worth $14,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Genpact by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Genpact by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Genpact by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its position in Genpact by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Genpact by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 128,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

G has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G stock opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average is $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $44.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 23.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

