Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,969 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.16% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $13,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of COKE stock opened at $830.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.56. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $584.69 and a 1 year high of $961.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $831.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $810.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

