Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $14.85 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 343,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,897 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

