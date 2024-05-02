Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $12.42 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Humana were worth $12,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 633.3% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Humana by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,948,000 after purchasing an additional 125,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock opened at $314.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $325.28 and a 200-day moving average of $390.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.50.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

