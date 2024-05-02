Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $12.26 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,621,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,665 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,028 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1,487.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 345,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,856,000 after buying an additional 323,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 33.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 540,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,277,000 after buying an additional 134,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $11,433,825.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,937.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $233.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.08. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.13 and a 12 month high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marriott International from $263.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.69.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

