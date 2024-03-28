Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,757 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.8% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $37,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.31.

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $157.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

