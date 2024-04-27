Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Update

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the March 31st total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 892.0 days.
Andritz Price Performance
ADRZF opened at $60.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.13. Andritz has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $63.96.
Andritz Company Profile
