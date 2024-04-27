Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Short Interest Up 98.0% in April

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 98.0% from the March 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Aldebaran Resources Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADBRF opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. Aldebaran Resources has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.78.
About Aldebaran Resources
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aldebaran Resources
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Aldebaran Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldebaran Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.