Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Update

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Acorn Energy Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of Acorn Energy stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Acorn Energy has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 million, a P/E ratio of 225.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56.

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Acorn Energy had a net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, compressors, fire pumps, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

