Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Short Interest Update

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, an increase of 102.3% from the March 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Down 1.7 %
OTCMKTS:AEBZY opened at $1.18 on Friday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.
About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.