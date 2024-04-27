ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Up 2% After Dividend Announcement

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $922.04 and last traded at $918.55. 333,337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,230,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $900.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $955.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $804.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $362.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

