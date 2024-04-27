Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,100 shares, a growth of 192.5% from the March 31st total of 230,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,295,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Adyen Stock Down 1.6 %

ADYEY stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. Adyen has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

