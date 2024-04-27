Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,100 shares, a growth of 192.5% from the March 31st total of 230,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,295,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Adyen Stock Down 1.6 %
ADYEY stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. Adyen has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93.
About Adyen
